The Piscataway Cultural Arts Commission’s 2023 “Concert in the Park” season starts up again on Thursday, July 13, and will continue through August 17. Concerts will take place in the Columbus Park extension gazebo on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.

The Piscataway-based Kolor Blynd Bland will initiate the series on July 13 by playing R&B, pop, soul, jazz, Broadway tunes, and more, with dance songs from Earth, Wind & Fire; Maroon 5; and the Jackson 5. Join the concert for a rocking good time!

In the case of inclement weather, call the program hotline at 732-562-2389 after 4 p.m. for updates.

