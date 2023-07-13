We live in an era of dying capitalism and must understand what that means for all our lives. The recent rulings of the United States Supreme Court are clear signs that the forces of fascism—the most right-wing sector of the ruling class—have accelerated a naked power grab to consolidate an iron rule over the country. While the conditions and quality of life deteriorate for the masses of people, the Supreme Court has delivered the following decisions:

1. Striking down affirmative action

2. Granting businesses the right to openly refuse services to those whom they disagree with based on self-perceived beliefs

3. Denial of a Student Loan Forgiveness program for millions of working class people.

These recent edicts from the court, on top of their prior rulings against voting rights and abortion rights, prove that the rights we fought hard for and collectively won can be ruled null and void by a body of nine unelected “Justices.” They are making what is legal — illegal.

This is clear evidence that the real rulers of this system have declared open warfare on the masses of this society in this fictitious land of Freedom, Liberty, and Democracy.

I encourage anyone reading this who has fought consistently for true human rights, equality and freedoms to join the December 12th Movement in the effort to organize for the coming fight against Fascism here. They can be reached at 718-398-1766 or D12M@aol.com.

Kamau Brown is a member of the December 12th Movement and has a lifelong history of defense of Black people’s human rights.

Like this: Like Loading...