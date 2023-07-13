Despite a drop in shooting incidents, statistically, across the city, each life lost can leave a significant hole within a community. Assembly Member Stefani Zinerman and Bedford Stuyvesant community members marched for peace last Friday, July 7, offering outreach.

The afternoon was hot and sticky. Zinerman and supporters loaded up on water bottles at the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Center before heading out into the sun for the walk. The small group was clad in orange, the color for gun violence prevention, and blowing whistles down Nostrand Avenue, Gates Avenue, and Marcus Garvey Blvd, and Marcy Avenue.

They handed out pamphlets QR codes with links to community and mental health services in an effort to get community members better connected to available resources. She said the goal was to share understanding with those on the ground in the community.

“All of us have a responsibility as members of this community to come out and try to touch another soul. We know that people are in pain,” said Zinerman.

She mentioned the recent shooting of 16-year-old Amiere Hayes. Hayes was shot in the head on Marcus Garvey Blvd near Willoughby Avenue by two reportedly teenage shooters on June 19.

During the peace walk, marchers stopped and paid homage to another recent shooting victim. Willie “Brown” Zimmerman, 36, was shot in the torso at Nostrand and Gates Avenues on June 21, said police. Neighbors, family, and friends constructed a large candle memorial and a signed poster board for him.

“If we had connected this individual to resources, protected them, where would they be?” said Zinerman. “What would be the trajectory of their lives?”

One member from the peace walk said a short prayer for Zimmerman before they solemnly marched on.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

Like this: Like Loading...