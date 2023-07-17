Mayor Eric Adams names Edward Caban as the new NYPD Commissioner. The mayor made the announcement Monday during a press conference in the Bronx at the 40th Precinct.

Adams also named Tania Kinsella as 45th first deputy commissioner. She is the first Black woman to hold the position.

Caban, 55, was named interim commissioner in June when former commissioner Keechant Sewell announced her resignation after being on the job for 18 months.

Making history, Caban is the first Latino named NYPD Commissioner.

“I am humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe,” said Caban. “The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement.

A Bronx native, Caban joined the NYPD in 1991 rising to the rank of sergeant and later inspector. He previously served as First Deputy Police Commissioner under Sewell.

“Commissioner Caban and First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella are the best of the NYPD,” said Adams. “They truly understand the importance of both safety and justice, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to help keep our city safe.”

Kinsella began her career with the NYPD as a police officer in 2003, patrolling the streets of the 120th Precinct on Staten Island. In 2008, she was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn. In 2013, she was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the 13th Precinct in Manhattan.

Promoted to captain in 2016, Kinsella began her executive career as the executive officer of the 120th Precinct. She was designated as the commanding officer of Housing Police Service Area 1 in 2018 and was promoted to deputy inspector in 2019. In 2020, Kinsella was designated as the commanding officer of the 120th Precinct. She was promoted to inspector in 2021.

In 2022, Kinsella was assigned as the executive officer of the Office of the Chief of Patrol, where she was subsequently promoted to deputy chief.

“Aside from being a mother, working as a police officer is the most deeply rewarding job I can imagine, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to do even more for the city I love,” she said.

