The Creative Justice Initiative and Afrolatin@ Forum are looking to establish connections among Afro Latino/a/x organizations that are committed to preserving, documenting, and promoting the legacies and traditions of Afro Latino roots and diaspora communities.
They have created an online survey for Afro Latino-oriented organizations to participate in.
Anyone who knows of a group that is helping to connect or service Afro Latinos may encourage them to take this survey: https://bit.ly/afrolatinaoxorganizationsassessment.
