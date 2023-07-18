The Creative Justice Initiative and Afrolatin@ Forum are looking to establish connections among Afro Latino/a/x organizations that are committed to preserving, documenting, and promoting the legacies and traditions of Afro Latino roots and diaspora communities.

They have created an online survey for Afro Latino-oriented organizations to participate in.

Anyone who knows of a group that is helping to connect or service Afro Latinos may encourage them to take this survey: https://bit.ly/afrolatinaoxorganizationsassessment.

Like this: Like Loading...