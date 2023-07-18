The New York State court system is seeking court assistants for positions in Supreme, County, District, City, and other courts throughout the state. Court assistants perform clerical tasks related to courtroom proceedings. They have a starting salary of around $54,768 to $59,403, depending on location, with 20 paid vacation days the first year, 13 paid holidays annually, health insurance, retirement benefits, and opportunities for promotion.

An applicant must have a high school diploma or the equivalent and two years of clerical experience (or four years of clerical experience), and be a U.S. citizen and New York State resident; 30 college credits may be substituted for each year of work experience.

To take the exam, file on the NYS Courts Careers website at https://ww2.nycourts.gov/careers/exams.shtml before Thursday, August 10. You will receive a link to schedule an exam appointment.

The NYS Court Assistant Examination will be administered at test centers statewide between Wednesday, October 11, and Wednesday, November 1. More information regarding the exams can be found at https://ww2.nycourts.gov/exam-information-content-and-development-exams.

Like this: Like Loading...