New York City is reportedly planning to build a 35,000 seat “temporary” stadium on the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park parade ground to serve the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup games, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The T20 is a cricket world cup and is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The city wants to put its best foot forward because the T20 would be the first ICC World Cup tournament in the U.S.

But Bronx representatives Congressmember Ritchie Torres, Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, and Councilmember Eric Dinowitz have expressed a need for caution before the go-ahead is given for this project. “While we are heartened to see Van Cortlandt Park recognized as the gem it is, and we appreciate the communication and briefings we have had with the administration,” we have also raised concerns with them about how this proposed temporary 34,000-seat stadium and its construction would impact the park and the community,” the three wrote in an open letter.

While the stadium is being built, locals would be unable to use that section of the park; once it is built and cricket fans come to attend the T20, parking and security upgrades will be needed; and the Van Cortlandt Park parade ground and its underlying infrastructure could be damaged during the construction process—and that damage could extend to the nearby Enslaved African and Kingsbridge Burial Ground, which contains the remains of enslaved Africans who once labored on the Van Cortlandt family plantation.

Like this: Like Loading...