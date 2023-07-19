The Bahamas Consulate General and The Bahamian Diaspora celebrated 50 years of independence with a flag raising ceremony at River Bank State Park in Harlem, NYC Mayor Eric Adams presented a Proclamation from the City, alongside NYS Sen. Cordell Cleare, Bahamas Consu General Leroy Major, and the H.E. Hon. Wendall Jones.

Major presented Mayor Adams with a proclamation of the 50th year. There was a performance by The National Youth Choir and Dancers, Junkanoo Parade, and the Royal Bahamas Police Band.

Like this: Like Loading...