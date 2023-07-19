Come to Downtown Newark’s iconic Halsey Street on Saturday, July 22nd from 12 noon to 5 p.m. for the Halsey Festival, a free, open-to-the-public outdoor celebration. The BrownMill Anniversary Block Party x Halsey Fest will be a full day of curated cultural experiences for children and adults under the backdrop of Newark-based artists, creators, and small businesses selling one-of-a-kind goods.

Children will have empowering, quality hands-on experiences to channel their innate curiosity and creativity. Adults will have the opportunity to be inspired by the community organizations, makers and businesses that fuel Newark’s unwavering creative energy.For more information, visit: www.halseyfestival.com

Like this: Like Loading...