On Sunday, July 23, the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee (MXCC) will host a moving virtual teach-in on “The Faith of Malcolm X.” The forum starts at 2 p.m.

It will feature pioneering Islamic Women’s Rights champion and archivist Aisha Al-Adawiya and Schomburg Scholar- in- Residence Yannis Mahil.

Al-Adawiya, a pioneering champion of women’s rights in Islam, is the founder of Women in Islam, Inc. She is the recently -retired coordinator of Islamic input for the Preservation of the Black Religious Heritage Documentation Project at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, has appeared in numerous international forums, and has served on a number of boards, including that of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.

Yannis Mahil is winding down his stay at the Schomburg Center as its scholar-in-residence. He is a native of Morocco and is currently working on his own book on Malcolm X.

Beloved elder freedom fighter and cultural worker Bilal Sunni Ali will also be a special guest on behalf of Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, the gathering’s political prisoner spotlight. Coming from a Garveyite family, joining NY chapter of the Black Panther Party, surviving being targeted by the state, and performing with the late Gil Scott Heron —, what has Bilal Sunni Ali not done?

Al-Amin is fighting for his release after having been framed for killing a police officer in Georgia two decades ago. Best known as H. Rap Brown from his legendary presence in the Civil Rights Movement, Imam Jamil has endured and continues to face serious health issues, including cancer and a stroke. A full-fledged campaign to secure his freedom is in motion and is coordinated by the Imam Jamil Action Network (https://imamjamilactionnetwork.org/).

Please register for this moving talk at this Eventbrite link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvceCurz0rHdR3w6ddUgA-70ULUYtQ-wk6

