The “Naylor Bros,” Josh and Bo of the Cleveland Guardians, became the first pair of brothers to hit multi-run home runs in the same inning as teammates last Friday night in a 12-4 loss. That put a bow on what was an amazing week for their family, which began when their youngest sibling Myles was selected in the 2023 MLB Draft this past Sunday.

In the third inning of the Guardians first game since the All-Star Break, both Naylor brothers launched two-run homers off Rangers starter Jon Gray, whose changeup fell victim on both occasions.

“When I hit mine, we shared a great moment,” Bo told reporters. “I could see how excited he was for me. When he hit his, I was up on the top step waiting for him. Just a cool moment to share with him.”

That was the first time in Major League Baseball’s long history that brothers hit multi-run home runs in the same inning for the same team. The last set of brothers to homer in the same was Justin and B.J. Upton, playing for the Atlanta Braves in September of 2014. The Uptons did it twice during their stint with the Braves and six in total in their careers.

The Naylor Bros also etched their name alongside the late Aaron brothers: former home run king Hank and his younger sibling Tommie. On July 11, 1962, 61 years before the Naylors’ shots, both Aarons homered in the ninth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in an 8-6 Braves win.

No Major League players other than Josh and Bo Naylor currently have the fortune of hitting in the same batting practice group with a member of their family, let alone their brother.

“It is awesome to go behind the cage and have a conversation with him,” said younger brother Bo, 23, a catcher, to MLBbro.com. “To see him doing his thing and working on his craft every round is special, and I love every moment.”

Year five in the majors has been a career year for 26-year-old Josh. As of Tuesday, he ranked seventh in all of baseball in batting average (.310), fifth in RBI (69), 19th (.857) in OPS— on-base and slugging percentage, and fourth among all first basemen.

Myles Naylor

The third Naylor, Myles, is an infielder from Canada who was selected out of high school by the Oakland A’s as the 39th pick in this year’s Major League Draft.

Middle child Bo was able to give MLBbro.com a scouting report on his little brother.

“A guy who can get it done in every phase of the game,” said Bo. “Crazy amount of potential, really good arm, hits the ball to all fields with power, and fields his position well. The sky’s the limit for him.”If Myles can earn his way to the majors, the Naylor family will enter even more rare company as families with three brothers playing at the same time, joining a small list headlined by the Alous and Molinas.

