Another day, another Diddy deal. Revolt reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs recently launched Empower Global, a digital marketplace aimed at helping consumers discover and support Black-owned businesses by providing opportunities to help Black-owned brands reach a larger consumer base. Empower Global already boasts more than 70 Black-owned brands, including Scotch Porter, Buttah Skin, Cool Creative Clothing, and Coco & Breezy. Currently, more than 1,000 items are available for purchase on the platform…

Kimora Lee Simmons, accompanied by her and ex-husband Russell Simmons’s 20-year-old daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, looked stunning at the HollyRod Foundation’s annual Design Cares Gala in Los Angeles July 15. Other guests at Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete’s soiree included three of Diddy’s kids, twins Jessie and D’Lila, and Christian Combs; Tina Lawson; “Soul Food” actress Vanessa Williams and her former castmates Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe; and Tiffany Haddish. The event celebrated heroes and angels who support, care for, and supply resources for Autism and Parkinson’s disease …

Harper Celebrate, a gift book imprint of Harper Collins Focus, has announced a forthcoming book with six-time Grammy Award-winning musical icon Dionne Warwick. Set to release in January 2025, the full-color book—tentatively titled “What the World Needs Now: Messages of Love and Hope (But No Advice ’Cause No One Listens Anyway)”—will include heartfelt, humorous, and wisdom-filled stories from Dionne’s personal affirmations, and classic Dionne-isms. Said Warwick, “Harper Celebrate is giving me an opportunity to give you an insight into my feelings about love, joy, hope, and inspiration. Some quite serious and most with a touch of humor. I’m excited to share with all of you.”…

Pastor Mike Jr., dubbed the “new king of Urban Inspiration,” swept the 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, winning eight categories, including Artist of the Year for a third time in a row. The ceremony will air Sunday, August 6, at 8 p.m./7 Central on BET. His current album, “Impossible,” features 15 stand-out tracks of encouragement in collaborations with Tamela Mann, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, James Fortune, Adia, 1K Phew, and Angela McClure…

