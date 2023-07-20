East Harlem-native Kenneth “C.J.” Bazemore has been visually capturing Harlem and hip-hophistory for several decades. He has been instrumental in photographing the local New York hip-hop music scene, and documenting the genre more broadly.

“I always wanted to be a photographer,” he said. “God put the camera in my hand to get off the streets. Photography saved my life.”

He bought his first camera, a Canon 81, out of a local pawn shop during the early 1990s, and hasn’t stopped since. He developed his craft as a means to avoid the many pitfalls which surrounded him, and just started taking photos of his neighbors in Wagner Houses and charging $2 per flick.“Not for the money, just to develop the pictures,” he explained. He became well known locally and soon was asked to cover events like weddings, and Sweet 16s. His photographer friend, T.C., from nearby Lincoln Houses started bringing him to the Apollo Theater to take pictures of celebrities. Bernard worked at the Apollo and gave us access,”Bazemore added. And when Spike Lee was filming “Malcolm X” Third Ave. in the early 1990s, Bazemore started to capture some of the actors, and develop his craft.Soon thereafter, he began heading to various video shoots with his camera to flex his lens, and make contacts. A video shoot for a song off Jay Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and Big Pun’s funeral were memorable moments for him.“I’d go and take pictures of the bodyguards with the celebrities and tell them it’s for their portfolios,” Bazemore explains.“Then I’d give them the pictures and they would grant me access to events.”Several of his photos from Puns funeral were prominently featured in The Source Magazine the following issue, opening many doors for him. Bazemore’s photos have also been featured in F.E.D.S. Magazine, Felon Magazine, and High Times, and the and Amsterdam News. Bazemore recalled bumping into the iconic lens man, Gordon Parks, early in his career and asking him for some advice.“He said, ‘Just shoot what you love,’”Bazemore began.“At first I didn’t get it, but as time went on I understood what he meant.”His finger got trigger happy and he began shooting many prominent artists of that era onward. “Name them and I got them:Jay Z,Busta Rhymes,Black Rob,Kanye,Grandmaster Caz,DJ Hollywood,Crash Crew,Rakim, Cam’ron, Ma$e Dip Set, Puffy,Biggie,Red Alert. I got them all!”Bazemore also mentioned recently doing a shoot with Grandmaster Melle Mel, the importance of inspiring younger generations, and never forgetting where you came from.“It’s not even work. It’s an opportunity to have fun,”Bazemore said “The camera took me to places I never thought I’d be. Hip-hop should be documented cuz it changed a lot of people’s lives.We were able to tell our story and it’s important to document it. I give back with photography.”

Like this: Like Loading...