Rebirth of a New Nation: July is wrapping up with a plethora of goodies, treats, bombshells, whistleblowers, and sudden departures aligned with separations on the way to a destination. The planetary alignment showers us with poetic rhythm, songs, and dances to get into the state of receiving grace and blessings in the spiritual, physical, and astrological realm. Pay attention to the sequences and patterns of alignment coming up for you as an indication of what’s in store for you. Although we may not always see the spiritual alignment in our heart, humanity can feel it. Venus will retrograde from July 22 until Sept. 3, 2023; find a way to express yourself and heal your relationship with self and others. Utilize your creativity within to start a business or new adventure. “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” Albert Einstein

Capricorn: The out-of-the-ordinary and ordinary occurs in the department of finances, romances, business, health, and sudden meetings. The word “home” takes on a different meaning on an interior, exterior, and soulful level. “Out with the old news” comes with new news, with new alliances, and with an alignment of opportunities. Your presence is known and appreciated. Women will assist to show you the ropes and are happy to share their wisdom with you. From July 20th around 1:13 p.m. until 1.54 a.m. on July 23rd listen as information travels to you from Spirit.

Aquarius: It’s an interesting ride where your health, work, personal, and business experience the lows before the highs. It’s just how the process works: it takes you for a loop, skip, hop, and jump, then twirls you around and rewards are received. The universe teaches us to dance, sing, and work with it to make things happen. This cycle week, apply trust and faith in your progress and put the past behind you, as you can not undo yesterday’s business. From July 23rd around 1:34 a.m. until 12:55 p.m., check on how you are feeling.

Pisces: You’re sitting at the table with bosses, CEOs, and founder of corporations with a plan to invest in yourself as a team member. Take good notes and listen to how the people talk and watch how they move when entering a room. It’s inspiring, motivating, and uplifting, so if you give input, speak clearly to make it plain, short, and sweet like a businessperson. Finances are looking bright to build with others. From 12:55 p.m. on July 25th until 8 p.m. on July 27th, it takes a strong mind and willing body to make a bold move. Stand firmly on the ground with your agenda and let no one interfere.

Aries: You made it this far now, it’s time to pull your bra strap up, tie your shoelaces, adjust your hat, straighten your posture, and make a move as your ancestors are clearing your path. Whatever choice you make, it is all for the betterment of your development. Let go and allow the divine creator to intervene, showing you clues to the puzzle. What movie is playing out in your mind or in your dream state? Take notes, as it holds dates to retrieve for a later time. In the days leading up to July 27th, are your thoughts aligned with your actions and the words you utter? Just know the universe will test you.

Taurus: Do you feel that shift taking place? It feels like your throat chakra is adjusting, your body is aligning differently to realign and restore certain DNA within you. That knee jerk chemical chain reaction is a biology upgrade on purpose. Tap in within your environment; the information will come to you. Much love and rewards are given to those who listen and connect with their spirit, soul and walk the unknown. From July 20th around 1:13 p.m. until 1.54 a.m. on July 23rd, a private invite and certain knowledge is granted to you. Revelation at its finest.

Gemini: What lesson did you learn, as bumping your head too many times is a sign to operate differently? Make better decisions and follow things intuitively, instead of what you used to do. There are signs, symbols, messages, and conversations mentally and emotionally pulling you to listen closely. Invest in yourself and educate yourself on different tools and resources to utilize in your repertoire. It’s not fun when you are running from your shadow. From July 23rd around 1:34 a.m. until 12:55 p.m., what you direct your mind to will send a command for the things to appear.

Cancer: The new moon in Cancer on July 17th is assisting with the program of a big journey ahead. When you question something, that is usually a sign that you sense something isn’t right or needs more proof before going further. This weekly cycle is about faith, as the blueprint has been given to you regarding a research project or an idea of a new quest. Travel is indicated as well as being mindful of the food you consume; it may not agree with your tummy. From 12:55 p.m. on July 25th until 8 p.m. on July 27th, what areas in your life need to be nourished and nurtured?

Leo: When you are mentally and emotionally in alignment, you bring the passion out of the lion heart to exhibit the willpower to just do. During this weekly cycle, when it feels you are going against the grain, that’s when you push the agenda to a new departure reaching a new destination. Travel to where you’ve only ever imagined such a utopian place in your mind. Plan a roundtable discussion with your team members or family and those you network with to collaborate on an event. In the days leading up to July 27th, once one identifies with self, it sparks you to help the people in the community one by one.

Virgo: Your mind is your greatest mental weapon, yet your words are more powerful due to the energy and vibration of the tone you speak. Before you speak, take a deep breath to get your words out as they may not come out as you intend. Be mindful of how you express yourself with your hands when you are talking. It’s a weekly cycle to take your time and examine yourself in the areas where you want to improve. Most importantly, listen to the words spoken from the spirit upon meeting someone or simply see if they have information for you. From July 20th around 1:13 p.m. until 1.54 a.m. on July 23rd, change starts within you, and it’s a great week to soak your feet.

Libra: How are you feeling as this week is slowly progressing like a snail or turtle crawling to the river for a sip of water? It’s a weekly cycle to allow things to develop, and to see the result of certain details regarding a project. Review your plans and check things off as you go, so you know what you need to do. Finances are slow-moving due to there being a lesson in between the blessings upon arrival to you. Matters of the home and heart need to be discussed to clear the air to progress forward. From July 23rd around 1:34 a.m. until 12:55 p.m., the node of the moon switches to the Aries/Libra axis for 18 months: you have twice the time of a woman’s pregnancy to birth a new agenda, building a foundation of your kind as a finished product.

Scorpio: There is always someone who has a story to tell, and some are exclusive and juicy to share with others to help on their journey. What is your story? Have you had a sitting moment where you shared your growth on where you are now? Well, it’s story time for your children or with friends over tea, or during a pajama party. From 12:55 p.m. on July 25th until 8 p.m. on July 27th, when we investigate the details of something, it’s like looking in the mirror, seeing the inside express the outside in a unique way, knowing there is something else there expressing itself naturally.

Sagittarius: It is all about how you are feeling and applying that feeling into a creative endeavor. Express yourself as you position to receive the facts, tools, and resources needed to start and complete a mission. Smile and dance about the big adventure plans to upgrade yourself. Think grandly and connect with those in higher positions, joining them on a particular new development. Add your expertise and background, and bring your portfolio to the table as an exhibit. In the days leading up to July 27th, when your mind and heart are aligned, you can climb a mountain and weather any storm.

