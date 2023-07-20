Message to parents who have sons with NFL potential currently playing high school football.

Immediately have them switch positions if they are running backs. Quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker are much more viable options with far longer career spans.

NFL running backs have become greatly devalued over the past two decades while the aforementioned positions have retained their utility, and even increased in earning power and importance. There is no more glaring evidence than the New York Giants.

This past March, the Giants signed 26-year-old quarterback Daniel Jones, who by any objective measure has been slightly above average in his cumulative four seasons with the franchise since being drafted by them in 2019, to a four-year, $160 million deal that includes $82 million over the first two years.

Conversely, the Giants, led by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, and general manager Joe Schoen, placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley,, at a mandated amount of $10.1million? for the upcoming season after they failed to reach a long-term extension with the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowl selectionby Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Now Barkley, who the Giants, under former general manager Dave Gettleman, drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2018, and the team cannot negotiate a new deal until after the conclusion of the 2023 regular season in January. Comparatively, Barkley has been inarguably and measurably better at his position than Jones has been at his.

Yet, the contract the Giants reportedly offered Barkley included $22 million in guaranteed money over the life of the deal, $60 million less than Jones will make in just the first two years of his contract. As inequitable as the two circumstances are, it’s what the economics and market of the NFL bear. Along with Barkley, the Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing last season with 1,653 yards, and the Dallas Cowboys No. 1 back Tony Pollard, were also unable to consummate long-term extensions with their respective teams.

The highest paid backs in annual salary are the San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), the New Orleans Saints’Alvin Kamara ($15 million), the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb ($12.2 million).

Juxtapose those salaries with the Green Bay Packers’ cornerback Jaire Alexander making an average of $21 million per season, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith signing a five-year extension last season for $100 million with $45 million fully guaranteed, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill set to cash in on $30 million in the upcoming season, the San Diego Chargers safety Derwin James ready to make $19 million, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts poised to take in an astronomical $51 million in the 2023 campaign.

Barkley’s options are to sit out the upcoming season or play on the franchise tag.

“It is what it is” he tweeted soon after the deadline to reach a new deal had expired.

What it is for the many talented young football players coming soon after Barkley and his peers. Playing running back may be a passion and dream, but it is unfortunately an unequivocally a bad business decision.

Like this: Like Loading...