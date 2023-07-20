The New York Liberty headed into the All-Star break on an upbeat note after securing a 95–87 overtime win over the Indiana Fever. Sabrina Ionescu was the game’s high scorer with 34 points, which included seven 3-pointers, a preview of what was to come during All-Star Weekend. With the win, New York secured its first trip to the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game, to be played on August 15 versus the Las Vegas Aces. The win brought the Liberty a 14–4 record at the midseason mark. Breanna Stewart received her third Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor

“We pushed ourselves in practice,” said Ionescu.“The goal is to be the best conditioned team, and that’s something we take pride in. … When we have practice days, going hard to be able to withstand overtime games. … We’ll never let fatigue kick it because that’s something in our control.”



The win over Indiana was a solid game for Jonquel Jones, who had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. She agreed with Ionescu that the Liberty had let its collective foot off the gas, which drove the game to overtime. “I think we have to look in the mirror as individuals and as a team and realize that now it’s happened a few times too many times and understand we have to be better after the break,” said Jones.



“I also feel our chemistry has grown so much,” she continued. “A really good start to the season for the first half, and so much more to improve on that we can be better at and take it to the next level in the second half.



The WNBA All-Star Game proved to bring more firsts to the Liberty when Ionescu won the WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest with the highest scoring round in league history. This was Ionescu’s debut in this event. Four-time winner Allie Quigley (wife of Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot) is sitting out this WNBA season, but was on hand in Las Vegas and quick to congratulate Ionescu on her win.



Ionescu said after the All-Star break the Liberty would come back with a lot of momentum leading into the second half of the season. The Liberty returned from the break yesterday afternoon to face the Dallas Wings at the Barclays, will take on the Mystics in Washington tomorrow night, and have a rematch with the Fever on Sunday in Brooklyn (3 p.m.), a game that will begin a four-game home stand.

After the Fever, the Liberty will play the Seattle Storm next Tuesday, the Atlanta Dream next Thursday and the Minnesota Lynx on July 28.

The New York Liberty headed into the All-Star break on an upbeat note after securing a 95–87 overtime win over the Indiana Fever. Sabrina Ionescu was the game’s high scorer with 34 points, which included seven 3-pointers, a preview of what was to come during All-Star Weekend. With the win, New York secured its first trip to the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game, to be played on August 15 versus the Las Vegas Aces. The win brought the Liberty a 14–4 record at the midseason mark. Breanna Stewart received her third Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor

“We pushed ourselves in practice,” said Ionescu.“The goal is to be the best conditioned team, and that’s something we take pride in. … When we have practice days, going hard to be able to withstand overtime games. … We’ll never let fatigue kick it because that’s something in our control.”



The win over Indiana was a solid game for Jonquel Jones, who had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. She agreed with Ionescu that the Liberty had let its collective foot off the gas, which drove the game to overtime. “I think we have to look in the mirror as individuals and as a team and realize that now it’s happened a few times too many times and understand we have to be better after the break,” said Jones.



“I also feel our chemistry has grown so much,” she continued. “A really good start to the season for the first half, and so much more to improve on that we can be better at and take it to the next level in the second half.



The WNBA All-Star Game proved to bring more firsts to the Liberty when Ionescu won the WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest with the highest scoring round in league history. This was Ionescu’s debut in this event. Four-time winner Allie Quigley (wife of Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot) is sitting out this WNBA season, but was on hand in Las Vegas and quick to congratulate Ionescu on her win.



Ionescu said after the All-Star break the Liberty would come back with a lot of momentum leading into the second half of the season. The Liberty returned from the break yesterday afternoon to face the Dallas Wings at the Barclays, will take on the Mystics in Washington tomorrow night, and have a rematch with the Fever on Sunday in Brooklyn (3 p.m.), a game that will begin a four-game home stand.

After the Fever, the Liberty will play the Seattle Storm next Tuesday, the Atlanta Dream next Thursday and the Minnesota Lynx on July 28.

Like this: Like Loading...