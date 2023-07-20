The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Development through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) announces the 2023 HBCU student scholars.

It is the ninth and largest cohort of scholars and consists of 102 undergraduate, graduate and professional students across 29 states and countries across 70 HBCUs in the country.

Three of the students from New York, Raquel Liverpool, from Brooklyn attends Miles College in Birmingham, Ala, Tamara Wood from the Bronx attends Shaw University in Raleigh, NC, and Carys Carr from Rochester attends Howard University in Washington, D.C., and two are from New Jersey, Laquann Wilson from Palmyra attends Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala and Calvin Bell from Pennsauken attends Morehouse College in Atlanta.

According to the White House, the scholars will be offered professional and personal development, and cross-university networking opportunities with an opportunity to explore, discuss, and improve issues specifically related to the HBCU community..

They will also be invited and able to participate in the 2023 HBCU Week National Annual Conference between Sept. 24 through 28 in Virginia. This year’s conference themes are, “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence Through Innovation & Leadership.”

The HBCU Scholar Program began a partnership with NASA last year in connection to their program, the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC) aka “Mini MITTIC.” Through the Mini MITTIC program, HBCU Scholars will partner with one another to developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities.

The students will have the opportunity to present their IP ideas in-person at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

After the conference, the cohorts will be able to take part in different programs, events and class seminars to create greater access to post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.

“On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education and everyone across the Biden-Harris Administration, I congratulate each of our 2023 HBCU scholars on this prestigious recognition and thank them for their commitment to serving their communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Cardona. “I’m thrilled to see the HBCU Scholars program continue to expand its reach and provide such exciting professional development, networking, and educational opportunities to some of our nation’s brightest and most promising young leaders.”

The HBCU Scholar Recognition Program was created under the Obama administration in 2014.

