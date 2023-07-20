It has been 24 years since the inaugural WNBA All-Star Game. Some of the players from that magical first game, for which the late Whitney Houston sang the national anthem, were on hand to view this year’s All-Stars show their stuff and cement their legacies in Las Vegas. Missing from that first All-Star class was Nikki McCray-Penson, who died on July 7.

Technology has improved considerably since 1999, and one of the highlights of the televised coverage was having A’ja Wilson, captain of Team Wilson, and Brittney Griner, a member of Team Stewart—although the captain preferred it be referred to as Team Stewie—wear microphones while on court. Their commentary, combined with the comments of their teammates, who may or may not have been aware of the mics, was hilarious and embodied the All-Star Game experience.

Jewell Loyd of Team Stewie, who has become the leader of the Seattle Storm after the retirement of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart’s move to the New York Liberty, put on an offensive show. Her 31 points set a new All-Star Game scoring record. It wasn’t the 40 points she was aiming for in honor of her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary, but as she got near the record-setting basket, defensive play suddenly appeared from the opposing team.

In many ways, the game was a celebration of Griner’s return. During last year’s All-Star Game, Griner was detained in Russia and her absence was deeply felt. In the second half, all the players wore jerseys with her name and number. To see her eating a plate of bacon, making jokes, dunking, signing autographs, and enjoying hugs was bigger than any basketball game and completely fulfilling.

Team Stewie was coached by Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White, and Team Wilson was coached by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon. Team Stewie was pretty dominant throughout. At one point, Hammon’s sons joined her on the sideline and she asked them if they could offer any strategic advice. Alas, they didn’t. Team Stewie prevailed 143–127 over Team Wilson. Loyd was named MVP.

The Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 All-Star Game. It is not yet known whether it will serve as a send-off for the Olympic Games, which take place July 25 to August 11, 2024, in Paris.

