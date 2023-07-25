The CUE Art Foundation, a nonprofit arts organization based in Manhattan’s Chelsea district, has opened applications for the October 2023–June 2024 CUE Teen Collective (CTC), an after-school arts program for NYC high school students in grades 10 and 11.
CTC is a year-long free program for students interested in exploring careers in the arts. The syllabus is structured to create exposure for students to a wide range of working professionals in the arts. The program consists of talks with artists and curators, trips to gallery and museum shows, visits to art fairs, hands-on studio sessions, and more. At the culmination of the program, CUE also works with students to envision and produce their own exhibition in CUE’s gallery space, a unique opportunity that prepares students for working in a professional arts context.
The deadline to apply is September 24. The CTC application form is available at https://cueartfoundation.org/cue-teen-collective.
