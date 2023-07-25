Longtime Harlem community leader Jackie Rowe-Adams celebrates her 75th birthday with a reception at Riverside Church in Morningside Heights. The reception featured hundreds of guests including Rowe-Adams’ family, friends and connections she’s made throughout her years of civic work.

Attendees included New York political and civic leaders and figures like Mayor Eric Adams, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, former Manhattan Borough President C. Virginia Fields, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, CEO of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Lloyd Williams, and NYPD Commissioner, Edward A. Caban.

Entertainment and performances included DJ Knuckles, rapper Will Traxx, “A Bronx Tale” actress and singer Taral Hicks-Dawson, and the Bokandeye African American dancers and drummers.

A Harlem native, Rowe-Adams’ 13-year-old and 28-year-old sons were victims of gun violence. She channeled her grief into civic work and in 2006 co-founding the non-profit Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. (Stop Another Violent End), which aims to combat gun violence in Harlem through activism, education and civics services programs, as well as supporting the families affected by gun violence.

RELATED – FROM SORROW TO SOLUTIONS: AmNews hosts gun violence convening

During the party, guests gave tributes to Rowe-Adams sharing how she touched their lives including Adams who discussed their history working together. Adams credited her for helping revitalize his mayoral campaign after trailing earlier in the race.

Adams presented Rowe-Adams with a citation from the city.

“I cannot tell you how much you mean to me. No matter what I’m doing, I’m always going to come and give you the support that you deserve. You’re an amazing sister. You are authentically New York,” Adams said.

Gibson and Clarke highlighted Rowe-Adams’ continued work in the Bronx.

“Whether it is the village of Harlem or the ‘Boogie Down Bronx,’ there is no bridge that will ever divide our work and our commitment. When we need Ms. Jackie in The Bronx, she shows up in our borough and we appreciate that because we have so much in common than we do that ever could divide us,” Gibson said.

Gibson declared Rowe-Adams’ birthday, Thursday, July 13, 2023, as “Jackie Rowe-Adams Day” in The Bronx and presented her with a proclamation.

Speaking to the AmNews, Rowe-Adams shared some of her emotions from the event.

“I was overwhelmed. But to know that so many people cared and wanted to celebrate me and celebrate life, to see that room, it was incredible,” she said. “All I did was say that’s God.”

This summer, Rowe-Adams and Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. are continuing their work to support families and fight against violence in the community.

“What we’re doing is just being there to let the parents and families know that they’re not alone. We are the support team,” she said. “We deal with the bereavement and the counseling and the trauma that they are dealing with.”

Harlem Mother’s S.A.V.E. is leading several initiatives this summer including a youth program to provide a safe space for children and combat violence, working closely with NYCHA and preparing for Harlem Week next month.

Like this: Like Loading...