Manhattan-based artists, arts groups, and community-focused organizations can apply for the 2024 Manhattan Arts Grants. Funding of up to $16,000 is available for a single project.

“Our grants are often among the first awards an artist or group receives and can help recipients to leverage additional support from other sources,” according to the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. “Recommendations for awards are made through a juried selection process comprising artists and arts leaders whose expertise reflects the cultural and creative diversity of Manhattan.”Applications are due by 5 p.m. on September 12, 2023. An information session for those interested in the grants will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 6–8 p.m. To attend, go to https://lmcc.net/rsvp/.

