National organizations and tenant leaders are calling for activists to add their voices to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Request for Input (RFI) about creating tenant protections at multifamily properties with agency-backed mortgages. Advocates have until July 31 to help shape strong renter protections––and any renter protections created by FHFA could cover a significant share of renters across the nation.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) has a sample comment letter for individual comments and an organizational sign-on letter in support of tenant protections.

“Landlords and business interests have submitted hundreds of comments against tenant protections,” NLIHC said on its website. “It is up to tenants and advocates to voice their support for federal renter protections like source-of-income discrimination prohibitions, just cause eviction standards, and anti-rent-gouging measures. Submit your comment today, and learn more about other tenant protections at www.tenantcomment.org.”

