For years since Malcolm X (El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz) was assassinated in 1965, there have been claims that the police and other agencies were involved in the crime. Those accusations were given fresh currency on Tuesday at the Shabazz Center during a press conference convened by attorney Ben Crump.Before Crump introduced the witness at the center of the new developments, he asserted that the “government was involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcolm X.” He then asked Mustafa Hassan, 84, to recount his experience that fateful day when he was working as security for the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU). Hassan (Richard Melvin Jones) repeated parts of the June 6, 2023 deposition, particularly his reaction after Malcolm was gunned down. “I saw a man running down the aisle towards the exit where I had been posted with a gun in his hand,” he recalled. “I made the decision to attempt to stop the person because he had the gun in his hand and was heading directly at me. ” He said he managed to knock the man down and then hurried to the stage to attend to Malcolm.Later, after seeing Malcolm’s condition, Hassan saw the man he bumped into, Talmadge Hayer (Thomas Hagan), (Talmadge Hayer or Hagan) outside the ballroom being beaten by Malcolm’s followers, when “a group of policemen suddenly showed up on the scene, asking is he [Hayer] with us while at the same time holding back Malcolm’s followers.” from beating him.”

The words “is he with us” that Hassan reportedly overheard are perhaps the key piece of new evidence of possible police conspiracy in Malcolm’s murder, indicating that Hayer may have been one of the several undercover cops at the event and members of the OAAU.Hassan and Crump held to their version of the incident, though for the most part, the press conference was a moment to highlight the various scenes where Hassan identified himself, and photos that have long been part of the files on the crime. To some degree, Hassan’s long delay in coming forth with this disclosure was posited in the affidavit which stated that it was out of concern for his family. “I sought new residence for myself and my family,” he said. “This was done out of concern for me and my family’s safety, and where I believed the United States as a society was headed.”

It will continue to be debatable as to the extent to which the police, FBI, and the CIA conspired in the murder of Malcolm.

In effect, Hassan is another witness to Malcolm’s murder who was never arrested, charged, or served as a witness, including several policemen who infiltrated the OAAU.

Alongside Crump and his team was Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm’s daughter, who reiterated what she and her family have declared in their concern for the truth. “We want all of the truth to be told and we want justice to be served,” she said.

