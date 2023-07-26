It seems the murders of Malcolm X and Emmett Till will be forever with us, unresolved and resonant with the nation’s deplorable past. Both grabbed headlines this week, with a new witness emerging in Malcolm’s assassination and Till getting a monument placed in the name of him and his mother on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

Their murders a decade apart—Till’s in 1955 and Malcolm’s in 1965—are constant reminders of how far America has gone and how much further it needs to go on reconciling the horrors of the past. The monument to Till and his relentless and devout mother Mamie Till-Mobley, will have three locations. One at the site of the Tallahatchie River, where his body was dredged out of the water with a huge cotton gin fan around his body; another at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, Chicago, a historic Black neighborhood where Till’s funeral services were held; and the third at the courthouse in Mississippi where the two men charged with the crime were acquitted and later confessed to in a magazine article, knowing they would not be convicted because the double jeopardy law. Each will be in the care of the National Park Service.

Emmett Till killing featured in the Amsterdam News on September 10, 1955 Credit: AmNews Archives

On Tuesday, surrounded by several lawmakers and Till family members, including Rev. Wheeler Parker, who was with Till the night of the lynching, President Biden signed the bill authorizing the monument, saying, “I found myself trying to temper my anger. I can’t fathom what it must have been like.”Biden said he was 12-years-old when the murder occurred. “I know no matter how much time has passed, how many birthdays, how many events, how many anniversaries, it’s hard to relive this.”

“It has been quite a journey for me from the darkness to the light,” said Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. of the Argo Temple Church of God in Christ in Summit, Ill., who spoke at the ceremony. Parker was 16 years old when Till, his cousin, was killed. He is the last surviving witness to Till’s abduction. Another cousin, Simeon Wright, who was also with Till, died in 2017.

Not all are satisfied with the delay in approving the marker. Attorney Jaribu Hill, who on many occasions has represented Till’s family members, said she was not at the White House ceremony, noting that “For 68 years, the last known living culprit was able to escape accountability for the central role she played in the kidnapping that led to the lynching of 14-year-old Till. How dare Biden announce this sham measure, when his DOJ closed the case on December 22, providing yet another safe haven. For Carolyn Bryant [who died earlier this year]. This was the ultimate hypocrisy! The only real monument must be resistance and continued objections to this opportunistic posturing.”

