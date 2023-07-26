Jamie Foxx is back to work. Prior to posting a video of himself on Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and support while he was recovering from a medical emergency, the Oscar-winning actor was seen in Las Vegas for the first time since he was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta in April, according to OK! Magazine. Foxx was spotted on July 21, filming a commercial for the online sportsbook BetMGM. “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” The actor posted on Instagram next to a photo of himself and an MGM-branded Formula 1-style vehicle…….

Mary J. Blige rolled up to legendary roller rink and cultural hotspot Flipper’s Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center on July 21 to host a special evening showcasing WanMor, featuring tunes by DJ Funkmaster Flex. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul has been a friend of Flipper’s from the very beginning, from attending their opening party in 2022 to working together on the S.I.S. Sister Love jewelry collaboration in the present. Blige also performed at The Surf Lodge in the Hamptons’ Montauk on July 16…..

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 22 for a hands-on CPR training session. This marked the NFL player’s first return to Cincinnati since he went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ playoff game against the Bengals in January. Hamlin’s organization, The Chasing M’s Foundation, is on a mission to teach people how to perform CPR and make sure automated external defibrillators (AED) are everywhere……..

According to UPI, Peacock is teasing Killing It Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the upcoming season on July 18 that featured actor Craig Robinson. The comedic series revolves around Robinson’s character Craig Foster, a struggling entrepreneur who “enters a python hunting competition in Florida. ” The trailer shows Craig trying to protect his family and failing business from a “creepy swamp family” and officials that want to close his business…..

