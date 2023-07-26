Stephanie McGraw and her We All Really Matter (WARM) community support organization, along with family, the Harlem community, and friends, held a celebration of life vigil for Shayal Johnson.
Bill Moore photos
The 20-year-old was stabbed to death last week, allegedly by her brother Rodney Johnson, 26, at their apartment in NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses in East Harlem. Her funeral service will be held Unity Funeral Chapel (2352 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Harlem), on Sunday, July 30, from 12–2 p.m. For more information, call 917-736-0680.
