This past weekend, former Detroit Tigers star Curtis Granderson made his return to Detroit for a special honor. Granderson, president of the Players Alliance, was honored with the Willie Horton African American Legacy Award, part of the Detroit Tigers’ 21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend.

This award was created in 2009 “to honor African Americans who have strengthened the legacy of baseball in the African American community and have contributed to the rich history of the Tigers.”

For those who may not know, Willie Horton is a Tigers legend who made a positive impact in the city during his playing days and well after.

Granderson has a lot of respect for Horton and makes sure to spend time with him whenever he comes back to the city.

“The things that he would always talk about were just so cool,” Granderson told the Detroit Free Press about his time with Horton. “Whether it was on the field, off the field, playing the game, the mental side, his stories from the Civil Rights Movement — you just are always hearing something exciting whenever you’re in his presence, so I’m so glad I got a chance to see him once already and then hopefully I get a chance to spend a little bit more time with him tomorrow.”

The city of Detroit holds a special place in Granderson’s heart. He was drafted by the Tigers with the third overall pick in the 2002 draft.

Granderson has continued to have an impact on the game in a meaningful way even since he retired. He has served as a mentor to young players who are beginning their baseball journey and holds a great responsibility in leading the Players Alliance.

“I remember being in those shoes and just being so excited…if I would have had a chance to ask certain questions to players I looked up to, what would I have wanted to ask, what would I have wanted to know that I didn’t know,” Granderson said. “Even for parents—a lot of parents [who] are getting a chance to go through something they’ve never gone through before, so education for them and then understanding some of the challenges that this new generation is facing now.”

This honor is well deserved for Granderson. He will always be a fan favorite in Detroit and he was a player who always gave his all out there on the field.

A leader during his time in Detroit

Granderson spent his first six seasons with the Tigers and was an instrumental piece of that 2006 team that made it to the World Series.

He hit .272 during those six seasons and during the 2007 season, became one of four players in MLB history to record 20 doubles, 20 triples, 20 home runs, and 20 stolen bases in one season.

Aside from being a threat at the plate, Granderson could play a stellar centerfield. He could track down balls with the best of them and covered a lot of ground playing at Comerica Park. Granderson was named an all-star in his final season with Detroit in 2009. That season, he hit 30 home runs, had 71 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

First Black MLB commissioner?

This organization will always remember the impact that Granderson made on the field and in the community.

Granderson has proven to be a leader of men and one of the most respected people in the game. Is it farfetched to think that he could become the first Black commissioner in MLB history after Robert Manfred’s tenure is complete? He checks all of the boxes and, most importantly, he played the game at a high level.

The future is bright for Curtis Granderson.

For more content about Black and brown baseball players, go to MLBbro.com.

Like this: Like Loading...