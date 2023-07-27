Last week, the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced its ninth cohort of HBCU Scholars. Among the students representing 29 different states and countries is Carys Carr, a rising junior from New York and member of the bowling team at Howard University.

“Considering my background and where I come from, to be selected out of over 300 overly qualified HBCU students across the nation lets me know that I’m on the right track and my achievements aren’t going unnoticed,” said Carr.

Carr first heard about HBCUs from her grandfather, a graduate of Tuskegee University who works as a teacher and basketball coach. She learned about Howard during a school trip to Washington, DC when she was in the eighth grade.

“We took a tour of Howard’s campus,” Carr recalled. “At the time, I was set on Tuskegee, but when we got to the Howard campus, it was very inviting. The night before I got my acceptance letter, I had a dream that I was graduating from Howard. I knew, ‘Yes, this is it!’”

Carr is one of this year’s 102 scholars from 70 different HBCUs. They are invited to attend the 2023 HBCU Week National Conference this September. Throughout the year, they will participate in programs, events and monthly master classes. She thrives

on keeping busy and working toward her long-term goal of pursuing law school and a master’s degree in public health. “I plan on working in health policy, specifically health equity for Black women,” Carr said.

In addition to her studies in political science, minor in maternal/child health, and her HBCU Scholar activities, Carr will continue to compete on Howard’s bowling team. “In high school, one of my gym teachers was the bowling coach; she said, ‘I need you on the bowling team,’” said Carr. “I joined and we started bowling. It was really fun. The year I started, we actually got to New York State sectionals. When I got into Howard, I realized they had a bowling team, so I decided to try out and join.”

Carr enjoys being part of a team and competing in a sport. The discipline and focus required can be found in every aspect of her life. “I have class in the morning, then practice and then schoolwork,” she said. “Having a set routine, mostly from bowling, has helped push me to do better.”

