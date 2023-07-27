The Giants began their training camp on Tuesday with renewed hopes as their most versatile and accomplished player committed to playing this season.

A little over one week after their two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley said he would consider sitting out this season after failing to reach a multi-year contract extension with the organization by the league-mandated deadline of July 17, the 26-year-old Bronx native signed the one-exclusive franchise tag the Giants placed on him this past March.

He will now play this season on the tag’s value of $10.1 million guaranteed and can make up to $11 million if he reaches incentives that reportedly entail attaining at least 1,350 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions, and the team making the playoffs. Last season, the 6-0, 230-pound Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries—both career highs—and 10 touchdowns. He had 57 receptions for 338 yards. His reception total tied him with wide receiver Richie James for team lead.

After being named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler that same season, the Penn State alumni earned his second Pro Bowl selection after a 2022 campaign in which his 1,650 yards from scrimmage ranked seventh in the league. Barkely is arguably the Giants player with the most utility, despite the franchise’s chief decision-makers inking quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract worth up to $160 million with $104 million guaranteed—more than 10 times the amount that Barkley’s deal guarantees him.

“Obviously, we are glad we were able to work things out with Saquon,” said general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday, as reported by Giants.com. “We all recognize the player and person Saquon is and what he means to our team. He is a good teammate, a leader, and a really good player.”

The Giants finished last season 9-7-1 and made their first playoff appearance since 2016, beating the Minnesota Vikings in a wildcard game 31-24 and losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the divisional round.

The Jets began their training camp last weekend with much less drama. The addition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has the Jets believing they possess the necessities to be a Super Bowl contender. But February 11, 2024, the date of Super Bowl LVIII (58) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is seven months away—a long time between now and then.Their focus is on the process, embodying the cliché “one day at a time.”

“It’s always a good vibe, but when you’ve got Aaron, it’s cool—he brings a little vibe with him, too,” said Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson had swag before Rodgers’s arrival: The dazzling second-year pro was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year a season ago after compiling 1,103 yards on 83 receptions and four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was even better. He earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and became the first rookie cornerback to make first-team All-Pro since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

