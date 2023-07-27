A new WalletHub analysis found that New Jersey has the United States’ third best school system. In a survey that looked at “performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials,” the personal finance website found that New Jersey has the fourth lowest dropout rate, its students post the second highest reading scores, and the state has the fifth best pupil-to-teacher ratio.

Tyrone C. Howard, the director of UCLA’s School of Education & Information Studies, told WalletHub that “per-pupil spending is a factor, but not the biggest factor in defining school quality.

“I think taking a closer look at how funding is being spent matters. It is also important to look at larger contextual factors within a given community to determine school quality,” continued Howard.. “Access to resources, affordable housing, transportation, and environmental factors all influence school quality.”

