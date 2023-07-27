Actress Tiffany Haddish has shared her emotional fertility journey, shedding light on her challenges and the continued challenges Black women have with childbirth.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian revealed she recently experienced her eighth miscarriage.



“Well, I’m going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage],” Haddish bravely told the Washington Post. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”



Haddish is widely recognized for her comedic brilliance and has made a significant mark as an actress and producer.



One of her breakout roles was in the immensely popular comedy “Girls Trip,” where she stole hearts with her portrayal of “Dina” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall.



Her impressive filmography also includes notable works like “The Last OG,” “Night School,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Keanu,” and her hosting gig at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards.



She became the first Black female stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live” in November 2017.



Unfortunately, Haddish’s experience is not unique, as many Black women in the United States regularly face miscarriages and complicated pregnancies.



Statistics show that about 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, with Black women being 43% more likely to experience pregnancy loss than white women.



On Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast, Haddish revealed that her struggles with endometriosis and misdiagnosis also played a role in her multiple miscarriages.



Experts said the impact of miscarriages extends beyond the physical aspect and can trigger a complex grieving process that affects women’s mental health.



Haddish had previously chosen to keep her pregnancy losses private, sharing the experience only with one close friend.



“I didn’t want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds,” she stated.



Haddish also acknowledged how painful and emotionally challenging those losses have been, describing them as shattering pieces of her soul.



Haddish said she remains open to motherhood, despite life’s ups and downs, including a divorce in 2013 and a public breakup with former boyfriend Common in 2021.



She has contemplated adoption and taken parenting classes in preparation for the possibility of welcoming a child into her life.



“I’m looking at, you know, [age] five and up — really like seven,” Haddish said, emphasizing her desire to let any child she may bring into her life know they are loved and cherished.

