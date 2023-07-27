For many of us who teach or are still in school, the close of summer is just a month away. It is amazing at how quickly time flies these days. I remember being a child in elementary school when summers used to last for what seemed like an eternity. When I was younger, it took so long for the sun to set, and I would run around and chase lightening bugs until I was utterly exhausted. These days I seem to blink, and the summer is over. Therefore, I must continue to make a concerted effort to spend time outdoors getting my Vitamin N for nature.

Just like sunshine and Vitamin D are necessary for us to grow and remain healthy, so is spending time outside. These days the temperatures can be dangerously hot, and the midday air quality leaves much to be desired. Because of these realities, I have taken to waking up a bit earlier to enjoy some of the cooler morning air, listen to the activity of the morning birds, and really see the nature around me before the stresses of the day take my mind off of the beauty that surrounds me.

I am so thankful for the free parks throughout the city. Obviously, Central Park and Prospect Park get a lot of acclaim and fame, but there are countless small parks in all five boroughs. You can discover all of the parks near you on the NYC Parks and Recreation website www.nycgovparks.org. This website also has great resources about events, facilities (pools, beaches, playgrounds, tennis courts, dog runs, golf courses, and more), volunteer, and even job opportunities.

New York City has so many free resources for us to enjoy, especially in the summer. We must continue to get out into nature and hug some trees, smell some flowers, chase some butterflies, and let our feet touch grass. The NY Botanical Garden in the Bronx and The Brooklyn Botanic Garden both have amazing grounds filled with diverse flora and fauna. They also have community pricing opportunities for you to enjoy their facilities as well. You can find information about these great institutions at www.nybg.org and www.bbg.org.

So, whatever your comfort level or your budget, get out into nature and grab some Vitamin N. As someone who is on the go, nature has been a great way for me to slow down, even if only for a few minutes. Studies are clear that it is nature that can stabilize blood pressure and reduce stress. I am going to visit the NY Parks website and look into some of the free hikes they offer in various parks in my borough. Nature keeps us young. Nature nourishes us. Nature will help us feel free…even while we’re working on freedom.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an Associate professor at Fordham University, the author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”, and the co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio.

