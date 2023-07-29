Beyoncé fans wait no more. “Queen Bey” is finally in the Tri-State area.

Currently on her Renaissance World Tour, the superstar is taking the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ for two nights on Saturday and Sunday. The tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden making stops through Europe before coming to North America.

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé’s first solo tour in over six years. Pollster ranked the tour at No. 2 behind Morgan Wallen’s tour in its top 20 global concert tours.

RELATED: Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

Gates at MetLife Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Fans are reminded that a clear bag policy is in effect at MetLife. Umbrellas are not permitted, however, ponchos and raincoats are allowed.

The parking lot opens at 3 p.m. Officials advise that drivers arrive by 6 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

Fans using public transportation can take NJ TRANSIT rail service from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium via the Meadowlands Line which will run from 4:31 p.m. to 8:17 p.m. Click here for a full schedule.

Post-show, service will run from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction; the last train departs no earlier than 1:00 a.m.

Tiffany & Co. announced this week its new Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé limited-edition collection in honor of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. The limited-edition collection launched Saturday.

One hundred percent of profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, an ongoing partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation. The proceeds will expand upon the $2 million pledged in 2021 for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Like this: Like Loading...