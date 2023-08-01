Join Councilmember Althea Stevens, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, New Settlement, and NYC government agencies in celebrating the annual return to school at the Back to School/Business to Business Street Festival (1377 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx) on Aug. 31, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Enjoy face painting, business-to-business networking, bouncy castles, NYC agencies onsite assistance, music and games, and M/WBE certification information.
For more information about participating, email to outreach@bronxchamber.org.