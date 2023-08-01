Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 1st to mark the 40th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. National Night Out 2023 partners are ADT, Starbucks, Associa and L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence).

Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.

“Cities and towns are excited to get the NNO party started,” said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, “Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first-responders. National Night Out is a celebration of neighborhoods who work with law enforcement year-round to build safer, more caring communities.”

RELATED: National Night Out with the community and NYPD from Harlem’s 28th Precinct

National Night Out features thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings.

In New York, several events are happening around the city for National Night Out. NYPD precincts are hosting activities. Mayor Eric Adams is visiting precincts and events in all five boroughs to deliver remarks and present proclamations.

Adams will visit the 41st Precinct in the Bronx, Carmansville Playground in the 30th Precinct in Manhattan, Midland Beach in the 122nd Precinct in Staten Island, Prospect Park in the 70th Precinct in Brooklyn and Rufus King Park in the 103rd Precinct in Queens.

Like this: Like Loading...