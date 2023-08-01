Residents of Richmond Hill/South Ozone Park, Queens, can register to receive free rain barrels this coming Sunday, Aug. 6. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will give away 55-gallon plastic rain barrels at the Lefferts Boulevard/Linden Boulevard parking lot, across the street from the Key Food supermarket.

Residents must pre-register with State Sen. Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111 and have their name, address, and phone number added to the list for the giveaway. Pre-registrants will be able to pick up their rain barrels from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Barrels left over after scheduled registrants are supposed to receive them will be given out to the public on a first-come, first-served basis from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Registrants will have to show a photo ID to confirm their name and address to claim their barrel.

Like this: Like Loading...