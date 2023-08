There was a home-going celebration for Shirley Jones, mother of community advocate Iesha Sekou, at Unity Funeral Home on July 28. It was very well-attended by family, friends, and community members.

Bill Moore photo

Elected officials also came to pay their respects, including State Sen. Cordell Cleare, Assemblymembers Al Taylor and Inez Dickens, and Borough President Mark Levine.

Jones was born May 11, 1939, in Rocky Mount, NC.

Like this: Like Loading...