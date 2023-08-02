If a recent, highly regarded poll is a barometer of the 2024 presidential race, neither Biden nor Trump is that popular, each getting only 43 percent of registered voters. Bear in mind that this is just the first poll in the upcoming election cycle by the New York Times and there’s plenty of time and space for change.

As the poll clearly notes, this is only 86 percent of the registered voters. What about the other 14 percent? Well, they either declined to choose a candidate or said they will sit out the election, the poll stated.

Both candidates are saddled with challenging issues that may have some bearing on the current poll results—Biden’s trouble is right at home with his son, Hunter, and his problems; Trump’s plagues may be even more devastating with an impending indictment on multiple charges from a special prosecutor.

A few of those polled said they would consider voting for a third-party candidate, and that possibility becomes more and more a point of discussion, particularly with Professor Cornel West as the Green Party candidate.

With voters not that excited about Biden and unenthusiastic about Trump, their number can be added to the disenchanted independents, making the race all the more difficult to call this early.

Biden and his team are doing a good thing by accentuating the positive changes they have brought to the American public, while Trump is lacerating his contenders, most specifically Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rather than beating up on DeSantis, he should be paying—and that’s the operative word—more attention to the possible indictment. But since he’s come out unscathed in the past on two impeachments and with one of his judges waiting to handle the case, perhaps it’s understandable that his focus is elsewhere.

No matter the polls, issues, and other circumstances that may arise, Biden will be the Democratic nominee and Trump will hoist the GOP banner, and the American voters will be uncomfortably caught between the proverbial hard right and Biden’s rock of ages.

