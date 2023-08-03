New York and New Jersey were abuzz during Beyoncé’s Renaissance’s MetLife stadium stop. The megastar had the whole globe buzzing as fans anticipated her show on Sunday, July 30, in East Rutherford, N.J. The show brought out a huge, vibrant crowd to witness Queen Bey. Many BeyHive members took pictures and videos as they captured unforgettable moments before showtime.

The two-and-a-half-hour show officially started at 9:30 p.m. Oprah and Gale King were special guests in VIP seating, arriving shortly before its start.

“Renaissance,” the name of Beyoncé’s seventh album, represents the rebirth of herself as a woman and an artist. The tour further explores the theme of rebirth as the audience is taken on a journey into Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s youth, and includes flashback visuals and music from her previous albums. Another message from the “Renaissance” theme is for people to embrace their own stories and journeys.

Knowles-Carter began the show with ballads, something fans like Courtne Orona greatly appreciated. “I love that she started off with ballads, because I felt like that really brought us in, warmed us up to her,” Orona said.

Knowles-Carter was immediately comfortable with her fans, greeting them as soon as she hit the stage. She read posters wishing someone a happy birthday and personally said names of the BeyHive from their signs. She showed gratitude to the audience by expressing how blessed she is in performing every day and that she doesn’t take it for granted.

Beyoncé shared her perspective on life—“It’s not about perfection, it’s about enjoying your life, enjoy the flaws and all”—as she segued into her ballad of the same title. The lighting and sound were in unison as the staging crew worked hard to avoid mishaps. Knowles-Carter and her team made sure to keep songs on the playlist that represented power and love to match interlude visuals. Fans were singing along, dancing, and screaming loudly throughout the stadium as they reveled in the presence of their Queen Bey.

Knowles-Carter’s team knew it was impossible to fit all the fan favorites from her impressive catalog into one show. Instead, they mixed her songs creatively, and Beyoncé’s band also played melodies from songs that were not on the “Renaissance” album. The show’s seamless transitions encouraged fans’ dancing and singing to older hits.

Beyoncé has changed her sound throughout the years while still sounding authentic. Orona was surprised by the latest album’s sound, although it still resembles music Beyoncé creates. “It was genuine to the [LGBTQ+] community and very respectful,” said Orona. “It didn’t feel like she was ripping [them] off.” Knowles-Carter represented the LGBTQ+ community and Black community well with her diverse band and dancers. Her new tour dancers had a segment to demonstrate their vogueing skills, a dance popular in the queer community.

An exciting moment for the BeyHive was when Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s first-born daughter, joined her on stage. Carter made her special appearance during the song “My Power,” and stayed for the duration of “Black Parade.” Carter wowed the audience with dance moves that kept up with the professional dancers. At the end of her performance, she revealed a shirt that read “New York,” paying homage to her father Jay-Z’s hometown. Blue Ivy received a standing ovation and many cheers from the crowd.

Orona said she respects Beyoncé for acknowledging all her fans in the stadium. The screens, lights, and energy didn’t make Orona or her friends feel like their seats were out of reach. “We were up there, but it still felt like we were right in front of her,” said Orona. “It was beautiful, so magical.”

During her dazzling performance of “Plastic off the Sofa,” Knowles-Carter unveiled an alluring silver version of her Loewe custom “hands-on” bodysuit, which was gold during previous shows of the tour.

Orona said she had a “buzzing” feeling after leaving the concert. “I felt very energetic after seeing someone put their whole heart and soul into a show.” She was impressed with Beyoncé’s capability to outdo herself and level up with every tour.

Orona will always remember Beyoncé for being one of the greatest performers in our lifetime. “I don’t think there’s going to be someone who comes anywhere near what she’s brought to the stage consistently over the last almost two decades now.”

As a true professional, Beyoncé thanked her entire crew, the band, and the audience for coming. “I would like to thank all of you for your beautiful energy and all your loyalty,” said Knowles-Carter. “I hope y’all had the best night!” The New Jersey “Renaissance” show ended at midnight. The tour continues until Oct. 1. For more info, visit www.beyonce.com.

