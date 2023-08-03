Hundreds of Brooklynites joined Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to celebrate Dominican Heritage last Thursday with an evening of dance, music, and delicious Dominican foods at Brooklyn Borough Hall, hosted in partnership with the National Dominican Day Parade for the second year in a row after Reynoso became the city’s first Dominican borough president. The evening kicked off with the Dominican and United States’ national anthems sung by Franco Morillo from Café Wha?; featured baile folklórico and a merengue lesson from bailarines dominicanos Leticia Raquel Olivero Garcia, Elizabeth Crooke, Joel Cespedes Herrera, and Santiago Radhames Antigua Muñoz; and was followed by the merengue típico stylings of Berto Reyes and his band.

Nayaba Arinde photos

“Growing up, celebrations of Dominican culture filled our homes and the streets I grew up in. I’m so excited that we could bring that celebration into Borough Hall so that all of Brooklyn could come and enjoy the culture, music, and dance of the Dominican Republic and our diaspora,” said Reynoso. “This evening isn’t just about having fun. It’s also about honoring the Dominican and Caribbean dream—the sacrifices we make so that our kids have the freedom to accomplish their dreams and the community and home we have grown here in Brooklyn. Thank you to the National Dominican Day Parade and everyone else who brought the party this Thursday!”

After welcoming the crowd to Brooklyn Borough Hall, Reynoso recognized Stuart Cinema & Café’s Emelyn Stuart, a veteran and the first Afro Latina to own an independent movie theater in New York, for her leadership and dedication to serving the community through art and culture. He also recognized EBC High School’s Principal Dr. Shawn Federico Brown for the culture of trust and collaboration he has built in Brooklyn classrooms. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, and Assembly Member Brian Cunningham provided remarks, as well as Cristina Contreras, board chair of the National Dominican Day Parade, and representatives from the event’s sponsors, Ponce Bank and Aetna. Sazon Perez treated Brooklynites to Dominican savory and sweet eats, including pollo al horno, maduros, yuca, pernil, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...