Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso unveils a public interactive sculpture honoring the life and legacy of Brooklyn’s hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace, also known as “The Notorious B.I.G.” or “Biggie Smalls.”

In partnership with BRIC, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP), Dumbo Improvement District, and NYC Parks, Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings by Sherwin Banfield will be on public view in Downtown Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza through November 2023, with an exclusive mix curated by DJ Mister Cee playing on solar-power speakers Mondays through Saturdays from 11am to 6pm.

“It was Biggie who said the words that I live and lead by: ‘Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way,’” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “Biggie knew that putting love in his lyrics meant everything from grieving in public to celebrating together; it meant talking about violence so we can finally end it and healing together as one people. His legacy is a challenge to us all to do better and do right by our neighbors, and I’m so happy to have the chance to honor him during hip hop’s 50th anniversary with this incredible sculpture for all of Brooklyn to enjoy.”

The multimedia sculpture celebrates B.I.G.’s Diasporic sound rooted in American, Jamaican, and African rhythms and enshrines his legacy of excellence and artistry in Brooklyn. At the afternoon unveiling, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, artist Sherwin Banfield, BRIC’s Chief Programming Officer Deron Johnston, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership’s President Regina Myer, and Dumbo Improvement District’s Sayar Lonial joined Reynoso to make buttons, enjoy performances by DJ itsParlé and Victory Music & Dance Company, and give a (Notorious) B.I.G. welcome to the sculpture’s new home.

Artist Sherwin Banfield describes the public art installation as “a sustainable Sonic Sculptural tribute dedicated to the legacy of Christopher ‘The Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace.” The art piece stands at nine feet tall, runs on solar power, and is made of bronze, resin, stainless steel, winterstone, wood, audio, and lighting. Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings is made possible by a grant from the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund, a partnership with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Dumbo Improvement District as part of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The sculpture was first unveiled in November 2022 at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge as part of the NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said, “Biggie changed the world of hip-hop and his lyrical skills inspired me and countless others. I’m proud to join Borough President Reynoso to celebrate the life and legacy of Brooklyn’s very own hip-hop legend.”

