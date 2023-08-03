Back in 1955 justice was lost on America. Black citizens across the nation fell victim to lynch mobs, false imprisonments, and murder without recourse. A system was put in place to keep them down, and it worked – it worked well. As just a young, 14-year-old black boy, Emmett Till was murdered under these heinous circumstances; there was no recourse, and the woman who made the false accusation which led to his demise continued to lie about it even after his death— all the while a free woman.

America has changed much since then. It doesn’t take a history degree to recognize that this unjust, unrectified murder in Mississippi was this spark that ignited the Civil Rights Movement. The killing of Emmett Till was so grotesque, so disturbing, and the circumstances so infuriating, that it was itself the final straw for all those who silently sat and watched Black men and women, young to old, treated as less than human.

Recently, President Biden signed a proclamation which establishes a national monument to honor Emmett Till. It is a tribute not simply to Till, but the countless Blacks who were slaughtered, raped, and harmed simply because they looked different from their assailants. It is a monument of unity to show how far we have come in just 70 years, and how we must continue to confront racism head on in order to wipe away its final remnants.

Yet, for some unity seems opposite from the message they hope it would provide. Biden and his big media allies have seized this opportunity to push radical left-wing politics in some desperate attempt to rewrite history and paint Emmett Till as a martyr for hatred of those who bear a different skin tone from Till – but, hatred that, to the left, is apparently justified. Just watch the signing of the proclamation; listen to Biden’s speech about it. This isn’t mere conjecture, it is truth.

One would think it would be widely inappropriate for the President of the United States to push political propaganda while celebrating a young boy unjustly killed because of his race. You would be right to think that, but you would be wrong to think that someone on the left would think that to be right. Biden made it clear and unequivocal that he cares little about Till and more about pleasing his mindless base when he said, “At a time when there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we’re making it clear — crystal, crystal clear: While darkness and denialism can hide much, they erase nothing.”

It would be easier to call this quote asinine if it weren’t equally as infuriating. Biden, at this momentous event that should have unified our nation chose instead to insert manufactured left-wing talking points during his speech about the monument,. And Biden wasn’t alone, Vice President Kamala Harris did the same, in some strange coordinated attack on Republicans: “Today, there are those in our nation who would prefer to erase or even rewrite the ugly parts of our past; those who attempt to teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery; those who insult us in an attempt to gaslight us.”

Why, in just about every article about this monument, is Ron DeSantis’ “slavery benefits” story mentioned? Is it just some big coincidence that DeSantis is on everyone’s mind, or is there something more sinister going on behind the scenes, something more coordinated?

Conservatives do not want to rewrite history and they don’t want to ban books. Conservatives do not want to do any of the dastardly things that left proclaims they want to do. We’ve seen time and time again that the left projects its own policy on Republicans in this manner. After all, the right isn’t tearing down statues of historical figures, renaming holidays, assaulting people for their political beliefs, suing business owners for their religious beliefs, destroying people’s careers because they have the wrong views, slandering the dead because they had the wrong views when they were alive, prosecuting people and politicians who have different views from prosecutors, rewriting science textbooks to conflate sociology with science, or altering or outright refusing to air television shows that contain unpopular facts or narratives.

Emmett Till’s legacy, unyielding and profound, is firmly engraved in the annals of history, and we must resist any attempt by the left to distort or reinterpret it. It is indeed a distressing reality that the left has successfully imbued a generation of young minds with misleading and perilous ideologies. If we allow this trend to continue unchecked, in half a century, Emmett Till’s authentic legacy could be on the brink of being lost forever. The true essence of his life and death may become entwined with the left’s propaganda and politically charged narratives, obfuscating the real significance of his story. His tragic demise, which served as the catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement—a monumental stride towards affirming racial equality in America—may be repackaged as something it was never intended to be. Instead his death may become something entirely backwards, a false reality that says that even those who stood hand in hand with civil rights protesters were themselves guilty of the crime of racism because they were white.

