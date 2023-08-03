New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson married his high school sweetheart Ali Marks in Chicago at the Ritz Carlton. The point guard’s fellow Knicks players Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, and Donte Divincenzo were in attendance, reported the Daily Mail. Brunson told People, “We wanted to bring all of our closest friends and family together in a city that means so much to both of us.” …

Madame Tussaud’s New York recently unveiled a new wax figure of Beyoncé. The wax museum tweeted out, “Beyoncé’s memorable look is a dazzling recreation of her showstopping Homecoming ensemble from her 2018 Coachella performance where she made history as the first Black woman to headline the festival. Debuting at Hudson Yards’ Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western hemisphere, the figure took in stunning sights of the New York City skyline in every direction.” …

On Thursday, August 10, the marvelous, legendary Ms. Melba Moore will be honored with the 2,760th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be unveiled at 1645 Vine Street, near the historic corner of Hollywood and Vine. Moore will receive her star in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance. Guest speakers include Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, comedian Katt Williams, and veteran R&B hitmaker Freda Payne. Born in Harlem and raised in Newark, N.J., Moore is a five-octave singer, Tony Award-winning actress, and four-time Grammy-nominated artist. …

Despite being one of the 39 independents SAG-AFTRA has given permission to film, Viola Davis told Deadline that she is bowing out of her ongoing movie, “G20,” for now, saying, “I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for the production to move forward during the strike.” The EGOT winner added, “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA, and the WGA.” …

