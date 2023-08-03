The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce presents 49th annual HARLEM WEEK, which will run from Aug. 9 to 20. This year’s theme is “Be the Change. Hope. Joy. Love.”

HARLEM WEEK is an annual celebration of the best of Harlem which works to promote its rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European history, as well as arts, culture, religion, business, entertainment, and sports. HARLEM WEEK began in 1974 as HARLEM DAY, a one-day event of encouragement and fellowship in Harlem for New Yorkers and beyond. Given the huge success of the celebration, additional days were added to showcase the community’s rich economic, political, and cultural history.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of HARLEM WEEK, promoting our diverse history, arts, culture, and economic growth,” said Lloyd Williams, President of The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL SCHEDULE OF HARLEM WEEK EVENTS

This year’s event kicks off on Aug. 9 with a Climate Change Conference at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 10 vendors will be at 133rd Street and 12th Avenue for the Uptown Night Market from 5 p.m to 10 p.m. The food event will feature a celebration of cuisines worldwide, cultures with diverse performances, and communities with various all-family activities.

“The Percy Sutton Harlem 5k & Run & Health Walk,” sponsored by New York Road Runners and The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 135th Street. The event is second in popularity throughout the city only to the New York City Marathon.

HARLEM WEEK’s first major public outdoor event will take place on Aug. 13 with “A Great Day in Harlem” at Grant’s Tomb. The day will begin at noon with the opening of the International Village featuring vendors and exhibitors with items for sale ranging from arts & crafts, jewelry, clothing, unique accessories, international foods and more. Entertainment from the stage is presented in four segments. Artz, Rootz & Rhythm featuring local, community and emerging performers of varying genres; The Gospel Caravan featuring local, national and international gospel performers; The Fashion Flava Fashion Show; and the day closes with the Concert Under Under the Stars featuring national and international performers performing backed by the Harlem Music Festival All-Star Band led by “Music Director to the stars” Ray Chew.

The NYC Jobs & Career Fair will take place on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City College. The fair will feature over 40 employers and career development workshops.

HARLEM WEEK will culminate with “Summer in the City” on Aug. 19 and “Harlem Day” on Aug. 20 with both events taking place on 135th Street.

“Summer in the City” offers a full day of activities with performances from local, national and international artists, Harlem Broadway Row (Day 1), adult urban fashion show, health testing stations and hundreds of food vendors, arts & crafts, music, jewelry, hats, sculptors, corporate exhibitors, and games.

“Harlem Day” will feature three stages of entertainment, the Harlem Health Village, Harlem Broadway Row, Performances from Broadway productions, local, national and international artists in various musical genres from Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Reggae, Soca, Latin and more.

Like this: Like Loading...