This year, the world was devastated by the losses of music legends Harry Belafonte and Tina Turner. The gifts they left behind will be celebrated during Harlem Week.

Turner, who died on May 24, is being remembered at “A Great Day in Harlem” set for Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at U.S. Grant National Memorial (West 122nd Street and Riverside Drive). Ray Chew & The Harlem Music Festival All-Star Band will pay tribute to Turner featuring special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Nona Hendryx.

Belafonte, a Harlem native who died on April 25, will be honored on Aug. 20 during the “Harlem Day” event along 135th Street. The day will feature performances from Broadway plays, celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop courtesy of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame and an Apollo Hour with special guest, hip-hop artist Fabolous.

