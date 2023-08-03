Baba Moshood Afariogun presented his 29th fashion show in Brooklyn this weekend. To honor close to 30 years of bringing creative Afrikan style and fashion to Brooklyn, hundreds of people turned out to be dazzled by an array of local designers showcasing their latest lines. A packed crowd at Bed Stuy’s Restoration Plaza cheered on a dozen or so models as they quick-changed into the most spectacular garms.

Bill Moore photos

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams came through to applaud his mom Pat, as the popular fashionista popped on the Afro-centric glamor and walked the stage.

State Senator Kevin Parker presented Moshood with a proclamation, and Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman once again came out to support the annual fashion show, which is something of a local legend by now.

Bill Moore photos

Fashion aficionado Kunle Ade, son of King Sunny Ade, brought his Naija band, who kept things Afro-juju lively and folks dancing for over four hours; and Lookman Afolayan Jr., from Buka’s restaurant, kept people filled up on jollof rice and puff puff. All in all, a good time was had by all!

Like this: Like Loading...