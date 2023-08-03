Though the highly-anticipated epic battle failed to live up to expectations, the capacity crowd of 19,900 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the millions viewing from remote locales weren’t the least disappointed as they did bear witness to an pretty awesome prime time performance. Dubbed “Spence VS Crawford. UNDEFEATED. UNDISPUTED. UNPRECENTENDED” going into the promotion, the title was expanded to include another word by the end of the night — UNDENIABLE. On the grandest stage his sport had to offer, Terrence “Bud” Crawford strung together a performance on par with Reggie Jackson’s Game 6 of the 1977 World Series or then-NBA rookie Magic Johnson’s game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals. Spence, during promotion of the fight, stated, “I’m Jamaican, we smoke BUD!” Instead he GOT smoked by Bud — thoroughly!

In order for Crawford to reach his athletic apex for this contest, a couple of key factors came into play. First, his optimal opponent is one that would implement constant forward motion and throw heavy blows with reckless abandon. He’d stay in his chest and try to break his will. Second, he needed that extra boost of adrenaline and motivation to bring forth that Zen-like focus that would enable him to visualize the fight unfolding in real time. Errol’s skillset and professional accomplishments provided exactly what was needed.

In the final press conference two days prior to the fight, Spence himself all but surmised this strategy, “I’m going to win because I’m physically and mentally the better fighter. I’m going to break him down and I’m going to break his will. He’s gonna find out that my skills are superior. “

Crawford gave proper context in his retort by stating, “When he gets in the ring, he gonna say, ‘I kinda underestimated this guy.’ On film, he looks one way, but in the ring, I see three of them.” Continuing his thoughts, Crawford stated: “He’s got the fundamentals, the durability, the stamina, the size, he’s strong, He’s the Big Bad Wolf. Come fight night, all that he says he is, he’s gonna have to show me.

On fight night, by most accounts, Spence lost EVERYTHING. He entered the ring first, so he lost the coin toss that determined which champion would be introduced last. He lost the ring walk, since Crawford was flanked by all-time great Eminem and when the bell rang to start the fight….WHOA!!!

Crawford administered a methodical, surgical, algebraic angle/side/angle, side/angle/side, pillar to post whupping. There was nothing Spence could do as he out-thought and out-fought. Punishing jabs from both the southpaw and orthodox position were used simultaneously as a defensive tool and offensive weapon to thwart the rhythm of Spence. When he managed to get past the jab, a steady diet of powerful hooks, crosses and uppercuts were waiting with devastating results. By round 9, the violence became a reality and the fight was stopped.

Can we finally welcome back the sweet science to prominence as a sport? This is a major first step. Over and out. Holla next week. Til then, enjoy the nightlife.

