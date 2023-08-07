Mayor Eric Adams announces that during the last fiscal year, his administration, in partnership with other governmental organizations, created 26,682 affordable homes. This figure is a 22 percent increase compared to last year.

The Mayor’s administration, alongside the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC), contributed to the construction and preservation of thousands of homes in the city.

“In the last fiscal year, we built more new supportive homes and homes for those New Yorkers formerly experiencing homelessness than any year in New York City history, connected more New Yorkers to permanent housing using CityFHEPS vouchers than any year in program history, and created and preserved 45 percent more homes than in the previous year,” said Adams.

The number of newly constructed homes, 12,278, is the second-highest figure of new affordable homes funded in a year since the city began tracking in 1976. HPD also improved its affordable housing production by 45 percent in 2022.

The increase in affordable housing also aided those previously unhoused in historic numbers. HPD reports it financially supported the most supportive homes in the city’s history. The agency also helped house the highest number of previously unhoused residents in a fiscal year since the city began tracking in 2014.

The city also reported Adams’ housing voucher program to the City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS), and the removal of the 90-day length of stay rule also aided efforts in the past year’s record-breaking permanent housing connections for the Department of Social Services (DSS).

Regarding housing preservation, the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, instituted by NYCHA, is planned to protect 62,000 public homes’ affordability and tenant rights while maintaining subsidization through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“NYCHA’s public housing portfolio is a critical component of New York City’s affordable housing stock, and we remain committed to using every available tool to preserve it for future generations of New Yorkers,” said NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt. “The successes of the PACT program are tried and true – enabling us to bring investment into our properties and enhance the conditions of our aging buildings to the direct benefit of the residents who live there.”

The city’s administration is allocating $24 billion for affordable housing with hopes to expand existing plans such as Housing Our Neighbors, Get Stuff Built, and the City of Yes for Housing Opportunity initiative. The Adams administration hopes to construct 500,000 new homes in the next 10 years to address demand.

The influx of over 95,000 asylum seekers in the city also heavily increased the shelter population across the city. According to the Mayor’s office, asylum seekers helped double shelter populations to 107,000 annually.

DSS, HPD, and HDC helped and connected approximately 26,534 asylum-seeking households in shelters or unhoused to find placements into permanent housing or HPD-financed homes. To address rising housing costs, the Adams administration also reported that HPD financed the most homes citywide for those previously unhoused since it began tracking in 2014.

“New York’s future depends, in large part, on New York’s capacity to provide affordable housing for its people. Despite the substantial headwinds challenging New York City, including the impacts of the COVID crisis and over 100,000 migrants seeking its shelter, and the consequent financial staffing constraints, the Interfaith Assembly is pleased to recognize the real progress of the Adams administration and its entire housing team in surpassing its affordable housing target in FY23,” said Marc Greenberg, the executive director of Interfaith Assembly on Homelessness and Housing.

