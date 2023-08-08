Older adults in New York City are eligible for free legal services. The Department for the Aging (NYC Aging) contracts with four legal assistance providers who can help with legal issues such as income and benefits; health and long-term care; consumer protection matters; housing and utility issues; guardianship and abuse/neglect, and more.

Legal assistance providers can be reached for Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island residents at Legal Services NYC, 917-661-4500; Manhattan residents can contact Mobilization for Justice at 212-417-3700; and Queens residents should reach out to the Jewish Association Serving the Aging at 212-273-5359. Others can call 311 or 212-NEW-YORK (212-639-9675) for assistance.

For more information, visit on.nyc.gov/LegalHelpforOlderAdults.

