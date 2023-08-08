The 85th Annual Middlesex County Fair will take place Aug. 7–13 at the Middlesex County Fairground in East Brunswick. This year, the fair is celebrating 85 years of farming and fun in central New Jersey.

Events this year include horse-riding shows, chainsaw carving art, comedy hypnosis, pig races, UWA Elite Pro Wrestling, and Mythicreatures––a new dinosaur attraction. The Middlesex County 4-H program will host art, craft, farming, and animal programs.

Tickets will be available online and at the gate from Monday–Friday, 5 p.m.–11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. For additional information about the fair, call 732-257-8858 or visit https://middlesexcountyfair.com/.

